Tractor portion of semi overturns
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 15, 2020 1:14 pm
Last Updated: April 15, 2020 at 1:15 pm
The tractor portion of a semi overturned at the corner of South Young Street and Sugar Hill Driver. No injuries were reported. Police are directing traffic at this time until owner brings in another skid to help turn it upright. (Photos by RACHEL AUBERGER)
