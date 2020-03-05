Tractor reportedly overturns

Last Updated: March 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm

Emergency services personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m., on March 5, to the scene of an incident where a tractor had reportedly overturned on a male subject. The incident occurred on a road off South Young Street, which was directly across the road from Pacesetters. No further details are available at this time. (Photos by KIM SWINDELL WOOD)