Tractor reportedly overturns
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 5, 2020 3:49 pm
Last Updated: March 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm
Emergency services personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m., on March 5, to the scene of an incident where a tractor had reportedly overturned on a male subject. The incident occurred on a road off South Young Street, which was directly across the road from Pacesetters. No further details are available at this time. (Photos by KIM SWINDELL WOOD)
