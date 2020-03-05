Sparta Live

Tractor reportedly overturns

Emergency services personnel wait to assist.

Emergency services personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m., on March 5, to the scene of an incident where a tractor had reportedly overturned on a male subject. The incident occurred on a road off South Young Street, which was directly across the road from Pacesetters. No further details are available at this time. (Photos by KIM SWINDELL WOOD)

White County Emergency Medical Service vehicle is barely visible the trees.

Officials with Sparta Police Department and White County Sheriff’s Office prepare to block the roadway.

