Tractor reportedly overturns

Last Updated: March 5, 2020 at 6:58 pm

UPDATE #2 Below is a public post on Facebook by the victim’s daughter-in-law, Darlene Young, at approximately 6:57 p.m., March 5.

GOD IS GOOD! Dr came out and said No broken hip, no broken shoulder, all they seen was a few broken ribs. People, Prayers through our mighty Savior changes things. They are keeping him overnight for precaution.

UPDATE: Below is a public post on Facebook by the victim’s daughter-in-law, Darlene Young, at approximately 6:15 p.m., March 5.

PRAYER WARRIORS my family needs all of you. Royce’s dad, Paul Young, was in a tractor accident earlier today. He has been flown out to Erlanger and I don’t have diagnosis yet. They are doing x-rays right now. We do know he has hip and shoulder injuries and he was alert when they left. Please pray for God’s favor and mercy for Paul and for no internal injuries.I would like to THANK Sparta Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and all first responders who were there today and rescued him. Also to the gentleman that called 911. Your dedication and response is much appreciated by the entire family.

——————————–

Emergency services personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m., on March 5, to the scene of an incident where a tractor had reportedly overturned on a male subject. The incident occurred on a road off South Young Street, which was directly across the road from Pacesetters. No further details are available at this time. (Photos by KIM SWINDELL WOOD)