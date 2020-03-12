Tractor-trailer overturns
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 12, 2020 12:18 pm
A tractor-trailer truck overturned on Industrial Drive this morning. No other details are available at this time. Tennessee Highway Patrol was on the scene, as well as Sparta Fire Department, and other emergency services personnel.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.