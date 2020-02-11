Treca Grey Jones Johnson

Treca Grey Jones Johnson, 91, of Walling, passed away Feb. 10, 2020.

Mrs. Johnson was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Warren County, to Alva Jones and Velma Schrock Jones.

She worked many years as a teacher’s aide at Central View Elementary School, in Walling, but the full-time job she most excelled at was as a wife and mother. She was the model of a Southern lady: gentle, soft-spoken, patient, compassionate, and tough as nails. Mrs. Johnson devoted her life to her family, especially to the care of her daughter, Wanda. Later in life, she adopted many friends and family as honorary grandchildren. She was everybody’s Ma.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Titus Burl Johnson; her daughter, Sheila Joan Aytes; her son, Troy Burl Johnson; sister, Gwendoline Jones Pelham and brother-in-law H.T. “Zeke” Pelham; brother, Royce Darwin Jones and sister-in-law Shirley Adcock Jones; brother-in-law, Jerry Lynn; sister-in-law, Anne Jones; and nieces, Gayla Pelham Whitlock, Lisa Lynn Abbott, and Jeanne Pelham Roller.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Joyce Johnson; three grandchildren, Jason (Kate) Aytes, Ryan Aytes, Whitney (Matthew) Burkhalter; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Aytes, Cooper Aytes, Jordan Aytes; siblings, Idell (Gene) West, Lane Jones, Jane (Bob) Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Feb. 14, at Spring Hill Baptist Church, with interment following in the church cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m., Feb. 13, at Hunter Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnson will lie in 9-11 a.m., Feb. 14, at the church.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Sandy Sloan, Willeen Shelton, and the staffs of Kindred Hospice and Home Instead.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.