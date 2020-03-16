Truck flips on its side
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 16, 2020 2:24 pm
Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies assist at the scene of a semi-truck that had overturned on Industrial Drive, on March 12.
A semi-truck overturned March 12 on Industrial Drive after the load inside the trailer reportedly shifted.
According to report by Trooper Gavin Sullivan, of Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:40 a.m., on March 12, 2020, the driver of a 2019 International semi-truck, Britt Andre Stokes, 40, of Barnwell, South Carolina, was negotiating a curve on Industrial Drive, in Sparta, when the vehicle flipped on its right side. The semi-truck and its attached trailer came to a final rest partially in the right lane on the right side of the roadway.
No charges have been filed, and the driver was wearing his seatbelt.
