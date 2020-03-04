Trump overwhelmingly takes White County, sales tax referendum fails
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 4, 2020 5:30 am
Last Updated: March 4, 2020 at 5:34 am
•Republican presidential incumbent Donald Trump received 95.65 percent of the votes, in White County, in the March 3, 2020, election.
•On the Democrat ballot, Joseph Biden was the top vote-getter, with 26.19 percent.
•The White County sales tax referendum failed: 64.86 percent against; 35.14 percent in favor.
