Trump overwhelmingly takes White County, sales tax referendum fails

Last Updated: March 4, 2020 at 5:34 am

•Republican presidential incumbent Donald Trump received 95.65 percent of the votes, in White County, in the March 3, 2020, election.

•On the Democrat ballot, Joseph Biden was the top vote-getter, with 26.19 percent.

•The White County sales tax referendum failed: 64.86 percent against; 35.14 percent in favor.