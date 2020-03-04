Trump and Biden selected in primaries, sales tax referendum fails
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 4, 2020 5:30 am
Last Updated: March 4, 2020 at 10:54 am
Results from the March 3, 2020 election:
•Republican presidential primary: Donald Trump received 98.21 percent of the votes
•Democratic presidential primary: Joseph Biden received 42.05 percent of the votes
•White County sales tax referendum: 60.12 percent against; 39.88 percent in favor.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.