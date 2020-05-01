Trump’s demonstrated agenda – America and its people first

By Jerry Jones – Central Intelligence Agency, Ret. Native of Sparta, Tennessee

In his farewell speech to the nation, on Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight David Eisenhower made two profound statements that have remained with me. First, he said, “We want democracy to survive for all generations to come, not to become the insolvent phantom of tomorrow.” Second, he said, “Down the long lane of the history yet to be written America knows that this world of ours, ever growing smaller, must avoid becoming a community of dreadful fear and hate, and be, instead a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect.”

The dreaded “insolvent phantom of tomorrow” surfaced in the eight dark years of the Obama administration when he more than doubled the national debt. Obama added more to the national debt than all 44 former presidents combined. (Note: To be fair, that statement is debatable and depends on which of the four generally accepted methods is used to arrive at that conclusion.) Nonetheless, Obama left our economy in shambles and intentionally disheartened us when he proclaimed that all the American factories and companies, which had moved to China and other foreign countries, would never be coming back and we needed to accept that fact.

When Obama left office, he had, intentionally or not, positioned the United States to become a third-world country and economically vulnerable to our enemies. All that his anticipated Socialist Democrat successor, Hillary Clinton, had to do was drive the country off of the preferable cliff and get rich while doing it. However, divine intervention in the form of anxious American voters, looking for a much needed change in Washington, D.C., sent Hillary home and put business man and non-politician Donald Trump in the White House. In just over three years, President Trump turned the struggling American economy into a best-ever situation.

As we all know, the worldwide Chinese-sponsored coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the world economy, to include the United States. However, given President Trump’s masterful orchestration of the battle against the coronavirus, our economy is in the process of re-opening. The president brought us back from the brink of economic ruin after the Obama fiasco. I am confident that we will see a steady climb back to the top. He did it once; there is no reason he can’t do it again. He is an amazing man, and his business skills and decision-making abilities are second to none.

President Trump will have no choice but to do battle with and destroy the Socialist Democrat Party (SDP). Although, even without his help, the SDP and its self-centered leadership have been doing a good job of self-destruction. Over the last four months alone, they have they have given him plenty of ammunition. Throughout this pandemic, they have done nothing but complain. More to the point, they have intentionally impeded aid/funds intended for out-of-work Americans, small business owners, and, most importantly, for the treatment of coronavirus stricken victims, support for their caregivers, and hospitals/treatment facilities throughout this pandemic.

There is a time to forget politics and come to the aid of your fellow citizens, regardless of their station in life, their sex or sexual orientation, skin color, religious beliefs, and political association. The SDP has shown no interest in doing so. The voters will speak to this issue on Nov. 3, 2020.

During Donald Trump’s first four-year term, the SDP has not garnered real or substantive accomplishments to present to the voting public. The SDP has behaved like children and sore losers for the past four years. They have blatantly lied and misrepresented facts. In fact, the SDP’s frustration and anger is comparable to the frantic efforts of a non-swimmer in deep water with nothing to hold onto.

If you are a Socialist Democrat, you have nothing to look forward to on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. For example, take a close look at your candidate. He has health and mental issues, forgets what he is attempting to say, doesn’t know where he is, and is the teller of false tales. Do you really want his finger on a trigger or button that could start a nuclear war?

I have never met Joe Biden, but I am told that he can be a fine fellow, depending on the day or the hour. However, the hands of time have taken their toll on him. Does anyone actually believe that Joe Biden could have kept up the seemingly non-stop schedule that President Trump has maintained for the last four years? The honest answer is “no.” Now, if you know he can’t win but you want him to run as the Socialist Democrat presidential candidate just so he will be able to say “I ran for president and only lost by 2 million votes,” then good for you. I, however, can’t join you in that endeavor.

“We must avoid becoming a community of dreadful fear and hate and be, instead, a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect.” If that sentence sounds familiar it is because you read it in the first paragraph of this article. It was part of the cited remarks made by President Eisenhower, in 1961. I wanted you to re-read that statement before I ask you this question: If President Trump gave you information that you heeded and which saved your life, would you publicly thank him?

Karen Whitsett, a Democrat Congresswoman from the State of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District who serves in the U.S. House of Representatives, credits President Trump with saving her life. She had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She heard the president talking about hydroxychloroquine and the fact that, although its primary use was for the treatment of malaria, its use to treat victims of the coronavirus had produced promising results. Hearing this, the congresswoman consulted her doctor and asked to be treated with hydroxychloroquine. It worked, and she survived.

Congresswoman Whitsett spoke to President Trump publicly and thanked him for saving her life. A good human interest story in the middle of a pandemic. But, the SDP is censuring her because she thanked the president in public for saving her life. After hearing that she is being punished by the SDP for publicly thanking President Donald Trump, who she credits with saving her life, why would she, her family, and friends, or anyone else want to be associated with or vote for the SDP whose hatred precedes human kindness? I am quite certain there are more than a few Socialist Democrats, in Michigan and elsewhere, who will not be voting for the SDP presidential candidate, in November, as a result of this incident. As my mother used to say, “What goes around, comes around.”

I have not seen any demonstrated interest on the part of the Socialist Democrat Party in being part of “a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect.” It is time to say good-bye to the SDP. God Bless America!