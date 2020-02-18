TSSAA 3A District 6 schedule at Roy Sewell Gym, in White County
Feb. 18 Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Girls Play in Game
White County vs Warren County
Feb. 18 Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys Play in Game
Rhea County vs Cookeville / Stone Winner
Feb. 20 Thursday at 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial vs Winner of White and Warren (Girls)
Feb. 20 Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Rhea County vs Cookeville (Girls)
Feb. 21 Friday at 6 p.m.
White County vs Winner of Rhea County and the winner of the play-in game being played on Tuesday night( Boys)
Feb. 21 Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Warren County vs Winner of Cookeville / Stone tie-breaker (Boys)
Feb. 24 Monday at 6 p.m.
Girls Consolation Game
Feb. 24 Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Championship Game
Feb. 25 Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Boys Consolation Game
Feb. 25 Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys Championship Game
