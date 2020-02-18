TSSAA 3A District 6 schedule at Roy Sewell Gym, in White County

Feb. 18 Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Girls Play in Game

White County vs Warren County

Feb. 18 Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Boys Play in Game

Rhea County vs Cookeville / Stone Winner

Feb. 20 Thursday at 6 p.m.

Stone Memorial vs Winner of White and Warren (Girls)

Feb. 20 Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Rhea County vs Cookeville (Girls)

Feb. 21 Friday at 6 p.m.

White County vs Winner of Rhea County and the winner of the play-in game being played on Tuesday night( Boys)

Feb. 21 Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Warren County vs Winner of Cookeville / Stone tie-breaker (Boys)

Feb. 24 Monday at 6 p.m.

Girls Consolation Game

Feb. 24 Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Championship Game

Feb. 25 Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Boys Consolation Game

Feb. 25 Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Boys Championship Game