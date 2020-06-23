TTU announces times for Aug. 8 graduation ceremonies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After hearing the ideas and wishes of many Tennessee Tech spring graduates, times have been set for the three commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 8.

After hearing the ideas and wishes of many Tennessee Tech spring graduates, times have been set for the three commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Students who graduated in Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 are invited, including those receiving master’s degrees and doctorates. This is a change from the original announcement. Graduates receiving advanced degrees will be included in the Saturday ceremonies and will be grouped by their college.

All graduates may invite family members to attend. Instructions on how and where to gather in Hooper Eblen Center the day of commencement will be sent in late July. The floor seating, name card distribution and diploma cover presentation will be modified to help keep participants socially distanced.

Spring and Summer 2020 graduates who choose not to attend Aug. 8 may choose one of two future ceremonies, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021, by making a request at https://www.tntech.edu/commencement/schedule.php. The special requests must be received by either Oct. 15 for this fall or March 15, 2021, for spring in order for graduates to walk.

The commencement times by college include:

9 a.m.

College of Education

College of Interdisciplinary Studies

Noon

College of Engineering

College of Fine Arts

Whitson-Hester School of Nursing