TTU announces times for Aug. 8 graduation ceremonies
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 23, 2020 7:36 am
After hearing the ideas and wishes of many Tennessee Tech spring graduates, times have been set for the three commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 8.
After hearing the ideas and wishes of many Tennessee Tech spring graduates, times have been set for the three commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Students who graduated in Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 are invited, including those receiving master’s degrees and doctorates. This is a change from the original announcement. Graduates receiving advanced degrees will be included in the Saturday ceremonies and will be grouped by their college.
All graduates may invite family members to attend. Instructions on how and where to gather in Hooper Eblen Center the day of commencement will be sent in late July. The floor seating, name card distribution and diploma cover presentation will be modified to help keep participants socially distanced.
Spring and Summer 2020 graduates who choose not to attend Aug. 8 may choose one of two future ceremonies, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021, by making a request at https://www.tntech.edu/commencement/schedule.php. The special requests must be received by either Oct. 15 for this fall or March 15, 2021, for spring in order for graduates to walk.
The commencement times by college include:
9 a.m.
College of Education
College of Interdisciplinary Studies
Noon
College of Engineering
College of Fine Arts
Whitson-Hester School of Nursing
3 p.m.
College of Arts & Sciences
College of Business
College of Agriculture & Human Ecology
© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live
vape: vape suorin honey vape juice fuchai vape how to clean voopoo p2 coil vape royalty coupon aspire temp control coil koi vape pen gbox 200w freemax fireluke e cigarette staining tongue nike vapor speed driver voopoo app download ecig weed juice cbd vape cartridge 1000mg vape dry burn vgod pro best mech box mod best vape box mod best e cig vaporizer starter kit uwell crown mini coils smok alien rainbow kit dry leaf vape crown uwell dual coils don t care bear my uwell crown is leaking vape abv
cbd oil: best cbd oil for vaping ultracell cbd cbd legal federally cbd oil site cbd oil and ssri cbd dinner lady cbd oil for diverticulitis cbd isolate yield accomodation melb cbd difference between cbd oil and thc oil best cbd vape additive will cbd make you tired scientific name for hemp cbd oil store knoxville tennessee were there any shark shock cbd drug metab dispos uses of natural gases thc biomed international ltd get pain medication kalki cbd oil pain away what is the legality of cbd oil in massachusetts cbd subscription boxes cbd oil pharmaceutical sold in sc thru pharmacy cbd coa
weight loss: truvision weight loss pills evolve weight loss pills 1800 calorie meal plan for weight loss 300 lb weight loss 1800 calories weight loss new life weight loss center post pregnancy weight loss plan kim kardashian diet pills 2014 hormone balance and weight loss horizon weight loss 120 lb weight loss before and after graham elliot weight loss 2016 efficient weight loss pills liza koshy weight loss dexatrim diet pills warren haynes weight loss printable coupons for alli diet pills pizza diet for weight loss transitions diet pills weight loss pills for 16 year old quick easy meal plans for weight loss proper nutrition for weight loss quick wedding weight loss diseases that prevent weight loss two weeks diet plan for weight loss best exercise quick weight loss
male enhancement: how to do sex step by step effects from side viagra how much does the average penis weigh what is viagra pills in hindi fat people with big dicks what male enhancement works like viraga enzyte walgreens top rated penis extensions best otc male enhancer real generic viagra connect male enhancement methods 1 what has maca done for your sex drive read success stories masturbation lube penis enlargement pubic hair extensions my sex drive is not like everybody else treatment for dry orgasm and soft penis for men pills counseling when partner has no sex drive dick enlargement techniques price comparison viagra and cialis my cock is much bigger how long may stay viagra in the blood male enhancement verict how was viagra named how to get a longer penis with no pills what dosage viagra do i need what effect does hormone replacement treatment have on sex drive
face mask: black dr face mask 3m 1860 n 95 surgical respirator mask runner face mask diy peel off face mask without gelatin hyperpigmentation charcoal face mask under armour batting helmet face mask 3m 5200 paint mask japan face mask fashion 3m face mask forced air night time face mask for turkey neck diagram how to put on surgical mask n95 filtered mask dust pollen face mask to do yard work division 2 face masks how to wear a surgical mask blue side how to make a sith respirator mask medical face mask machine amazon dust mite mask n95 mask types singapore walmart n95 mask cool flow valve roblox code dust mask silicone full face respirator gas mask what kind of mask for brake dust winter face mask hat where to get n95 mask in singapore raccoon face mask
exam: New Updated 600-199 Certification Answers For Each Candidate, Buy Best C2070-987 Exam Collection , Easily To Pass 000-002 Exam Prep with PDF and VCE Engine, Helpful 000-M01 Practice Exam Questions Is The Best Material, We Have C2080-470 Questions And Answers Pdf 100% Pass With A High Score, Easily To Pass 000-068 Exam Book Will Be More Popular, Gocertify LOT-849 Practise Questions For Download, Up To Date 000-SS2 Labs Is Your Best Choice, Valid and updated IIA-CFSA Exam Materials Sale, High Pass Rate MD0-205 Dumps Pdf On Store, 100% Pass Rate 070-238 Exam Practice Pdf On Store, Examcollection 1Z0-515 Exam Collection Covers All Key Points, Latest Release ST0-114 Labs Is The Best Material,
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.