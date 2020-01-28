TTU Family Weekend Sept. 19, homecoming set for Nov. 14

By Thomas Corhern, TTU Sports Information

If there’s one day during the football season that any college or university looks forward to the most, it’s Homecoming.

The pageantry, parades and football Homecoming game for the 2020 campaign will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, as the Tennessee Tech squad will host defending Ohio Valley Conference co-champion Austin Peay in the 90th annual Homecoming game.

Just as important to the campus community is Family Weekend. That event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, as the Golden Eagles entertain North Carolina Central.

“Both of these events are circled on our calendar annually because they mean so much to Athletics and the University as a whole,” said Tech Director of Athletics Mark Wilson. “With Homecoming, we love to see all the returning faces reconnect with our campus, tell their stories and make new ones along the way. With Family Weekend, it gives us a great opportunity to show how great this campus community is with the families who have entrusted us with their children as we lead them toward the future.”

The last few years have seen Homecoming success. The Golden Eagles are 48-40-1 all-time on Homecoming and have won five of the last six, including a 37-27 victory over Jacksonville State in the 2019 edition.

Tech hosted its first Homecoming season in the 1930 campaign, defeating Lincoln Memorial 57-0. Ever since, the only year a Homecoming game was not held was during the 1944 season in the midst of World War II.

Austin Peay has been the Homecoming opponent five previous times — 1938 (W, 28-0), 1994 (L, 34-27), 2007 (L, 30-27), 2015 (W, 42-24) and 2017 (L, 35-28). The Governors finished 11-4 this past season, including 7-1 in the OVC, sharing the conference crown with Southeast Missouri. APSU defeated Furman (42-6) and Sacramento State (42-28) before falling to Montana State (24-10) in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.

As important as Homecoming is for the football team, it’s just as important around campus.

“Homecoming is a treasured tradition, because it draws the Golden Eagle community together each year to celebrate Tennessee Tech and the significance it holds in all of our lives,” said Brandon Boyd, director of the Crawford Alumni Center. “I often wonder how many alumni can still recall a Homecoming memory or the beauty of Tech in the Fall. Just last week, I met an alumnus who shared with me stories from his time at Tech and how Tech set his trajectory for a very successful career. More than 40 years later, he still fondly remembers his friend being crowned the Homecoming Queen.”

Boyd continued, “There’s something special about being with old friends to share memories and swap stories. The Crawford Alumni Center staff looks forward to this time each year and is already in conversations to help with the planning of the annual ROTC alumni reunion and the Class of 1970 reunion that will both be held Homecoming weekend.

“I welcome and encourage all alumni and friends of Tech to the Varsity Building to watch the parade and to join us when we head to Tucker Stadium to tailgate and cheer on the Golden Eagles as they take on the Austin Peay Governors that afternoon. Wings Up!”

For Family Weekend, North Carolina Central will visit Tucker Stadium as the Eagles come off a 4-8 record and a 3-5 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. NCC opened its 2019 season with three straight losses to Austin Peay, Towson and Gardner-Webb, then closed out the season on a three-game losing streak to Norfolk State, South Carolina State and North Carolina A&T.

Game times will be announced at a later date. Follow all your Golden Eagle teams on ttusports.com.