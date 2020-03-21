TVA closes select recreation areas while maintaining access to public lands, waters

Tennessee Valley Authority is closing its day-use recreation area at Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga and the Rockpile Recreation Area at Wilson Dam at Muscle Shoals as part of its continuing efforts to protect public health during the current COVID-19 outbreak. The closures will begin during the day on Friday, March 20.

In addition, public restroom facilities, beaches and group pavilions at all of TVA’s recreation areas will be closed until further notice. Visitors are asked not to bypass gates or close fences to access closed areas.

These decisions are intended to support Centers for Disease Control recommendations to limit the size of public gatherings to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

All TVA boat ramps remain open, as well as more than 200,000 acres of undeveloped public lands and trails.

TVA will continue to closely monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak and will take additional steps as needed to help protect public health and safety.