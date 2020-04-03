Two White County educators in running for Teacher of the Year

By Rachel Auberger

White County High School’s Morgan Mills and White County Middle School’s Teresa Buckner were recently named as two of the region’s 27 finalists for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Award.

“The White County school district is so proud of these teachers,” Kurt Dronebarger, White County Director of Schools, said. “Both are incredibly knowledgeable and create exciting and innovative lessons for their students. Both of these teachers consistently score at the top of the Tennessee teacher evaluation model and are active in all aspects of their respective schools.”

The Teacher of the Year program is designed to recognize and honors outstanding teachers in Tennessee, and the Tennessee Department of Education is quoted as saying, “We applaud teachers who care about children, who devote their professional lives to enriching the lives of Tennessee students, and who demonstrate exceptional gains in student achievement.”

The DOE lists the following as goals for the Teacher of the Year program:

Promote effective teaching practices by recognizing and rewarding outstanding teachers.

Engage regional teachers of the year in education policy making through the Teacher Advisory Council

Encourage participation by every school in the state so that all Tennessee teachers may be recognized and rewarded.

Build a network of local and state corporate sponsors.

Provide a network for teachers to share effective practices.

Encourage a sense of professionalism in teaching.

Encourage greater participation in building a strong community-school partnership.

Each year, the program selects nine recipients for the Regional Teacher of the Year Award and three Grand Division Winners.

The regional Teacher of the Year award winners each serve a one-year term as part of the Commissioner’s Teacher Advisory Council, while the three Grand Division Winners serve a two-year term. The Council is designed to share feedback and advice on issues that impact teachers directly, and its members are also charged with the task of communicating information to and from teachers in their region.

The Tennessee Teacher of the Year recipient will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year selection process, sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

According to the Department of Education’s website, “Teachers of the Year are selected competitively through five cycles: school, district, region, grand division, and state in three grade bands: pre-k–4, 5–8, and 9–12. Please note that these levels refer to the grade(s) taught by the teacher and not to the grade structure or designation of the school.”

“Personally, I couldn’t be prouder of these teachers, and I am excited for them as they represent White County at the state level,” Dronebarger said about Buckner, who teaches eighth grade science, and Mills, who teaches math at the high school.