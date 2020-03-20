TWRA announces limits to in-person service at offices

In response to COVID-19 and in order to comply with social distancing recommendations from the CDC and Governor Lee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is shortening in-person service at all TWRA offices. Until further notice office hours will be 8-11 a.m., Monday-Friday. People can still call any office, email ask.TWRA@tn.gov, or visit www.TNWildlife.org for information. Licenses and boat registration are available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, and fishing is a great family-friendly activity which follows recommended social distancing guidelines. Spring turkey season will open April 4 statewide for hunting as well.