TWRA announces updated closures, cancellations
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 16, 2020 3:01 pm
Monday, March 16, 2020 | 12:04pm
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced an updated list of closures and cancellations. The announcement comes from the declared state of emergency by Governor Bill Lee to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19:
•The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting scheduled for March 27 has been cancelled.
•All TWRA shooting ranges are closed until further notice.
•All TWRA Hunter Education and Boating classes are cancelled until further notice.
•The 2020 National Archery in the Schools (NASP) State Tournament April 2-3 is cancelled.
