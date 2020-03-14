TWRA hunter education classes, shooting range closed
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 14, 2020 6:44 am
Due to the Governor Bill Lee’s declared state of emergency, and for the health of the public, all Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hunter education classes and firings ranges will be closed until further notice.
Governor Lee issued Executive Order No. 14 on Thursday declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.