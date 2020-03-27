TWRA offers information regarding vessel sales

If you are needing to pay sales tax on your vessel, the TWRA is encouraging you to call your county clerk’s office to ensure they are open and that they will be able to assist prior to leaving your home. Be advised that the law states; “In order for your vessel to be legal for operation on Tennessee waterways, applicable Tennessee sales tax must be paid and application must be submitted to the TWRA for registration.”

However, following the Governor’s Executive Order and any further direction given through future Executive Orders, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has authorized Agency personnel to temporarily forgive those who aren’t registered because of these closures. As such, it is advised that you keep a photo copy of your bill of sale in your vessel until such time that clerks reopen and taxes may be paid. This will allow you to present proof of ownership to an officer should you be stopped.