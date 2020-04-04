TWRA says turkey season to start as scheduled, lakes and rivers to remain open

(April 3, 2020) – Tennessee’s 2020 statewide spring turkey hunting season will be held as scheduled and the state’s lakes and rivers and access areas controlled by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will remain open.

“Governor (Bill) Lee’s Executive Orders 22 and 23 identifies outdoor activity as an essential activity provided that individuals follow Health Guidelines,” said Kurt Holbert, Chairman of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. “I want to assure all sportsmen that Tennessee’s turkey season will open Saturday as scheduled and public lands controlled by the TWRA will remain open. Likewise, lakes and rivers and access areas controlled by the TWRA will remain open to anglers and recreational boaters.”

Tennessee spring hunting turkey annually attracts thousands of Tennesseans to the woods. Chairman Holbert urges hunters, anglers, wildlife viewers, and others who enjoy the outdoors to take necessary precautions.

“This disease is an imminent threat to Tennesseans and should not be taken lightly,” said Chairman Holbert. “The Commission wants to encourage all hunters, anglers, and boaters to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders and to practice social distancing. Go enjoy the outdoors, but please do it in a manner that is smart and safe.”

The Center for Disease control has established guidelines https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html for individuals to protect themselves and limit the spread of COVID-19.