U.C. Regional Health Office offers COVID-19 information line

The Upper Cumberland Regional Health Office has created an information line for local residents and healthcare providers to call with questions or concerns related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The information line is 931-646-7586 and is designed to provide callers with trusted information related to COVID-19. Residents with medical questions will be referred to their health care provider. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

The information line will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

Flu shots are available for free at your local health department.

Visit the Tennessee Department of Health online at www.tn.gov/health.