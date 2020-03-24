U.C. regional medical director visits with city and county officials

By Rachel Auberger

Dr. Donald Grisham, medical director for the Upper Cumberland Regional Health Department, spoke to city and county officials in the courtroom of the White County Courthouse, on March 20, 2020, to address their concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and help them as they sort through the available information and begin to make decisions about how to best protect the residents of Sparta and White County.

“Bad viruses have been around a long time,” Grisham said. “This is not anything new. In fact, once this passes, in a few years, something else is going to come around.”

He then went on to explain that a large number of the 254,000 cases world-wide, which is what makes Corona Virus Infectious Disease – 19 (COVID-19) a true pandemic, have been resolved.

“Of the almost 100,000 [cases] that have resolved, 92 percent were mild,” Grisham said. “Of the active cases, it is estimated 95 percent are mild. It’s not like you are going to get COVID-19, and you are going to die. You can have it and within a week you are fine.”

He then went on to explain that the true concern is for individuals who may have compromised immune systems and may not have the ability to fight the virus easily. He listed diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease, hepatitis, pregnancy, age, and smoking among the factors that could increase the risk of someone being exposed to COVID-19.

Grisham stated that trying to keep the medical facilities from being overwhelmed as well as limit exposure to individuals with compromised immune systems was the reasoning for the social distancing taking place throughout the United States.

“Half of the U.S. cases are in 10 counties across the country,” he said. “It clusters, making the social distancing argument [viable].”

Dr. Chad Griffin, who is a City of Sparta alderman and was in attendance, questioned the validity of the mortality percentages (just over 3 percent) that were being presented via media recently.

“How can you know the accuracy of that number when we’ve not been testing many people,” Griffin said. “The denominator on that calculation is not accurate.”

Grisham, who said testing had already begun at health departments in the Upper Cumberland Region at the time of the meeting, admitted the numbers were skewed. “It’s all conjecture. As our testing becomes more widespread throughout the state, we are going to get a lot more [positive test] cases.”

White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson asked if finding the additional cases would lower the mortality rate, to which Grisham said it would.

Grisham went on to explain the protocol for someone testing positive for COVID-19 is that they are to stay home for seven days with the stipulation that they must be clinically well (no fever, feeling well,) for three days before leaving the house and going back out into the community. He then clarified that “Day 1” is the day a patient has symptoms, NOT the day they are tested. He also said the protocol is for persons who have been in contact, whether a family member of a non-household contact, with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate themselves for two weeks.

“We are not legally quarantining anyone,” he stated. “We usually call them and see how they are doing and [check] about their family members and contacts.”

He also said the health departments were beginning to get calls from employees stating that employers were requiring a COVID-19 negative test result before they could return to work if they had not been feeling well.

“That’s totally inappropriate,” Grisham said. “We aren’t testing if they aren’t symptomatic.

He also stated there is no rapid-test and that it takes days to get test results back from the labs.

The meeting then turned to the subject of beginning to close city and county buildings and offices.

“All of our staff is essential,” Robinson said. We are already a skeleton crew. We operate like that all the time. There is nobody that we have that is nonessential. The guidelines that are being pushed down from state and federal just don’t apply to the rural sector.”

Grisham said if offices chose to stay open, he suggested cleaning surfaces, including doorknobs, every 30 minutes. “The virus can stay in the air for a little while, but it can stay on surfaces a couple of days.”

“Are we too early to be shutting stuff down?” Robinson asked. “I hate to shut down and then it [COVID-19] hit White County in three weeks and have to shut down again.”

“My impression is everyone needs to get in the habit of shutting down – maybe for a month or two,” Grisham answered Robinson. “Do I have anything that you HAVE to do? An order or anything? NO. It’s totally up to you.”

Mark Farley, the UCHRA director, asked expressed his concerns about the long-term effects all of the closings would have on the economy.

“If we stay somewhat flat in the Upper Cumberland,” Farley referred to the curve that Grisham said represented positive cases of the virus, “stay consistent for the next couple of weeks, is it safe to say we’ve gotten over it and we can open businesses back up?”

“Until it reaches the peak and starts coming back down, they’ll continue to recommend the social distancing,” Grisham responded. “Hopefully in a month or two it will be coming down.”

Grisham said he doesn’t feel the peak has yet happened in the Upper Cumberland.

“We are going to start testing a ton of people, so the cases are going to go up,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we are all going to die. It just means they are detecting more cases. They’ll isolate them – limit them – and hopefully this blunted effect will go down instead of spike.”

Grisham said the health departments in all 14 counties of the Upper Cumberland Region are all open. They will be offering drive-through testing from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

“The National Guard wants to help, so they are coming next week to help in that,” Grisham said.

However, Grisham said they are trying to reserve the limited number of tests they have for those who either are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or are considered high risk. He also gave the number of the official hotline for anyone seeking answers: 877-857-2945.

“Why does this one got everyone so panicked?” Robinson asked, referring to the information that SARS and MERS were also in the coronavirus family.

Grisham answered that the difference between the others and COVID-19 is that the newest virus is spreading faster and a true pandemic whereas the others were more localized.

“The concern is that if a lot of people get COVID-19 at the same time, it would overwhelm the medical system, and they would run out of beds, run out of ventilators,” Grisham said. “COVID-19 is definitely more contagious, but it is not as lethal.”

As for what the near future looks like under the current pandemic, Grisham admitted that it’s all an unknown right now.

“It’s a day at a time type thing,” he said. “Just hold on and hope that it’s going to peak and then go back down, and then life will get back to normal,” he said. “[You are] more likely to get the flu today than COVID-19.”