UC Regional Health Office offers COVID-19 information line

The Upper Cumberland Regional Health Office has created an information line for local residents and healthcare providers to call with questions or concerns related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The information line is 931-646-7586 and is designed to provide callers with trusted information related to COVID-19. Residents with medical questions will be referred to their health care provider. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

The information line will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses: