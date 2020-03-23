UC Regional Health Office offers COVID-19 information line
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 23, 2020 10:31 am
The Upper Cumberland Regional Health Office has created an information line for local residents and healthcare providers to call with questions or concerns related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The information line is 931-646-7586 and is designed to provide callers with trusted information related to COVID-19. Residents with medical questions will be referred to their health care provider. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The information line will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
- Flu shots are available for free at your local health department.
