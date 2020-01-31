UDC meeting
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 31, 2020 9:44 am
United Daughters of the Confederacy, Captain Sally Tompkins 2123 will have its monthly meeting at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the upper level of Putnam County Library. More information: (931) 738-5869.
