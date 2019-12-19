United Daughters of Confederacy
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | December 19, 2019 1:28 pm
Last Updated: December 19, 2019 at 1:46 pm
United Daughters of the Confederacy, Captain Sally Tompkins 2123 will meet at 1 p.m., Jan. 8, in the upper level of Putnam County Courthouse. More information: (931) 738-5869.
