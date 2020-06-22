Understanding water baptism

By Royce Farris – Piney Church of Christ

How many people does God want to be baptized? In Acts 2:38 the Bible says Peter said unto them, Repent and be baptized EVERY ONE OF YOU in the name of JESUS CHRIST for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the HOLY GHOST.

Acts 2:41 says then they that gladly received his word were baptized, and the same day they were added unto them about 3,000 souls. With 200,000 listening, not many were baptized, but that is the way it is today. Everybody will not do what GOD says. SO, our sins are removed in baptism. When our sins are removed, then we are saved. Because saved people have no sins at that point. Because baptism washes away our sins.

Acts 22:16 says arise and be baptized and wash away thy sins, calling on the name of the Lord. WHEN man is saved, he is added to the church. Acts 2:47 says and he that believeth and is baptized shall be saved. Baptism puts our name in the lambs’ book of life. Philippians 4:3 says whose names are written in the book of life. Baptism puts us in Christ. Galatians 3:27 says for as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. People that are that are in Christ are called Christians. Christians are the bride of Christ, brothers and sisters.

We are now saints and priests I Peter 2:5,9 says Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ. But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should show forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light: After baptism God will hear and answer our prayers.

John 9:31 says Now we know that God heareth not sinners: but if any man be a worshipper of God, and doeth his will, him he heareth. Then Isaiah 59:2 says but your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear. We are now dead to sin. Romans 6:2 says how shall we sin that are dead to sin live any longer therein. Then Romans 6:13 says Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin: but yield yourselves unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God. We are now freed from sin.

Romans 6:7-8 says for he that is dead is freed from sin. Now if we be dead with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with him. We now access God grace. Romans 5:2 says by whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. Baptism purifies the soul. I Peter 1:22 says Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the spirit unto unfeigned love of the brethren, see that ye love one another with a pure heart fervently: Being born again. We are now in the light of the gospel.

I John 1:7 says but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanest us from all sin. We now have all the perfect gifts of God. James 1:17 says Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.

After baptism we sit in heavenly places. Ephesians 2:6 says and hath raised us up together and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus. Ephesians 1:3 says Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings, in heavenly places in Christ. After baptism we are justified. Galatians 2:16 Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall not flesh be justified.

After Baptism we are ambassadors of Christ. II Corinthians 5:20 says Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: We are now children of Abraham Galatians 3:7 says Know ye therefore that they which are of faith, the same are the children of Abraham. Now we are blessed. Galatians 3:9 says So then they which be of faith are blessed with faithful Abraham. We are now sons and heirs of God. Galatians 4:7 says Wherefore thou art no more a servant, but a son and if a son an heir of God through Christ. If an heir we have a home in heaven eternally.

