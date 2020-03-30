Update from director of schools about free meal service

From Kurt Dronebarger, director of White County schools:

Good evening, this is Kurt Dronebarger with the White County School District. First of all, I hope that you and your family are safe and healthy. Between the Coronavirus and the storms that occurred in the early morning hours of March 29, White County has definitely had its share of adversity.

At this time, I know that many of you are still without electrical service. This is also the case for the majority of our schools. For this reason, we will need to reschedule our meal service. Unfortunately, free school meals will not be served on Monday, but rather, this week, meals will be provided on Tuesday and Thursday at all local schools. We are so very sorry for the inconvenience but at the time that this decision must be made, we simply do not know if our kitchens will be equipped to serve food.

If you have an emergency food situation, you may contact the Board of Education office at 836-2229 and we will try to help.

Schoolwork will be limited this week, but starting next week, students will have an abundance of educational opportunities. Your school will give you a call with more details this coming Friday.

Speaking of education, did you know that if a traffic light is not working, state law says you should treat the intersection like it is controlled by stop signs? Just a fun fact in the name of safety.

Folks, White county Schools share in your struggle. We are doing the best we can to provide school services to all of our families and we appreciate your patience and cooperation. We will get through this season and we will be stronger because of it. Please continue to follow social distancing and good hygiene practices, and be sure to help your neighbors if they need a hand. We are all in this together and I hope and pray for your health and safety every day.

Thanks for your continued support.