Upper Cumberland Regional Airport is financially prepared for the future amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Rachel Auberger

The monthly meeting of the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport Board of Directors, which was suspended in March, resumed this month as members of board were able to hear updates, vote on motions, and plan for the future via teleconference.

“I think the webex webcast went well, or as well as it could with that many people included,” airport manager Dean Selby said. “We went through a lot of information, and, while it would have been easier in person, I was pretty happy with the format. I look forward to hearing feedback from the board members and will make adjustments if conditions require we continue to meet in this format.”

While the pilot committee had no activity to report because of no leisure travel taking place at this time, fuel sales were surprisingly close to normal, or even better.

“February obviously was a good month,” Selby reported. “We went from 6,000 gallons to 9,300. And today in April, right now, we have sold 100 gallons more than we did this time last year.”

Selby said March was actually close to being even to the numbers for 2019 because of Erlanger Fuel sales.

Selby also said the airport has more traffic coming and going right now than people realize because of moving medical-type supplies and the fact that corporate traffic still has to be moving.

“I think a lot of them are coming here rather than going through BNA (Nashville) because they’re concerned with the bigger cities, and I think that’s kind of helped us to stay a little bit on par,” Selby said and added that while it’s not where he had projected the airport to be before the COVID-19 virus began shutting things down, it is still better than it could have been .

In addition, Selby reported on how the airport is being run during the unprecedented times they are facing.

“We have taken several steps to help mitigate possible virus transmission, including sanitizing door handles and surfaces every time someone comes through the terminal and closing the main part of the terminal to all but active flight crews and passengers,” he said. “We have also broken our staff into two different groups that work at different times to avoid passing this around if someone were to get sick. I have to say I am very proud of the way all of our team has handled this difficult time.”

Selby reported on several clean-up and repair type projects that were taking place during the lull in normal activity. One of those projects included restriping for jet parking. Ultimately, the board voted to approve the use of the money that had been allocated for that project to purchase a striper from Sherwin-Williams so that airport staff could do the job themselves as well as have the machine for future striping projects.

The board also approved a motion to auction an abandoned home on the property. They voted to take bids over the next month for the relocation of the home, with stipulations the winning bid would need to include insurance as well as provide for the complete removal and clean-up of the project. The motion was approved with only White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson voting “no.”

“I don’t think you’re going to get anybody to bid on it,” Robinson said. “That house is trashed. I think we’re better off to dig a hole and tearing the thing down.”

Other reports included the cancelation of two conferences that had been scheduled for airport personnel to attend, an update on the building of Hangar 3, and the status of the Fuel Farm.

Selby reported that he is confident the airport will be able to cover themselves, financially, for the next fiscal year regardless of what shutdowns continue or not. He reported that between the operating account, the reserve account, and a payroll assistance grant, the airport will be able to sustain operations for some time.

“Right now, the world is in a very unsure economic condition, and airports are right in there with the rest of businesses, government entities, and the public as well,” Selby said. “From an economic standpoint, we may not know where we are headed, but we have to be ready either way. Business air traffic may increase when this is over as businesses choose to travel on corporate charters, which would increase our activity; or, air traffic may stay depressed for an extended time. We are planning both worst-case and best-case scenarios and will adjust as necessary to changing conditions.”