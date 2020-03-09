Upper Cumberland Strong

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint Church

Hurricane Katrina; the tornado disasters in Moore, Oklahoma and Joplin Missouri; Gatlinburg fires; and the tragic events of 9-11 are all equally overwhelming, be it natural or manmade, but, this past week, they’ve never been closer to home.

You see, for many in the world it’s someone else’s disaster, but, for our good folks that live in the Upper Cumberland, the EF-4 tornado that struck west Putnam County in the early morning hours of March 3rd will be a day that will never be forgotten. We will view a mangled mess of toppled trees and empty lots where houses once stood and forever be reminded that, although we may be high school rivals and live in different counties, we are still a family. Our hearts have been broken by the non-stop helicopters life-flighting people into Cookeville Regional and out to neighboring trauma centers. We gasped as we viewed the footage. We cried when we heard the reports of the deceased. It wasn’t someone else’s disaster this time; we didn’t view it from afar. It was our time to unify, and unify we did. We became Upper Cumberland Strong!

Our law enforcement went to the aid of Cookeville residents. Our churches gathered money and goods, and an army bombarded the hardest hit areas with thousands of volunteers from surrounding counties. We are Upper Cumberland Strong.

This past week I stood in awe of our community and those that surround Putnam County. People gave money from their hard-earned labor simply because someone else needed it more. Jesus spoke about this when he said in Mathew 25:40, “whatever you do to the least of these my brothers, you also do to me.” This past week, the least of these wasn’t dirty, they didn’t walk with a limp nor were they considered poor. Tuesday morning the least of these found themselves suddenly without a husband or maybe a wife or children. They were homeless; their cars destroyed; their pictures, belongings, and clothing blown away from an event they didn’t ask for. The least of these were our neighbors, and it was time to find out whether we would choose to be Upper Cumberland Strong.

Jesus tells us in this narrative that the least of these would be hungry, and it would be our responsibility to feed them. They would be thirsty, and we would be charged to give them a drink, provide clothing to cover their bodies, healing when sick, and be with them while they were imprisoned by their situation and maybe just hold them while they cried. But one statement illuminates from the page when Jesus say that we should welcome the stranger. A single tornado in the warm March darkness made sure there would be no strangers this past week. We discovered what we already knew; we are Upper Cumberland Strong!

Galatians 3:28 tells us that through Jesus there is no division and that salvation equals the playing field for everyone. If we have repented and given our hearts to the Lord, then we are all one in Christ. We found out this past week that we are not divided; we are unified. We established that we are not people on different paths but a family walking together to create a path. We learned that we are not residents of different counties and communities; we are Upper Cumberland Strong!

