Sparta Live

UT Board of Trustees approves COVID-19 resolution, annual budget

Posted By | June 29, 2020 8:31 am

Budget approval includes 0 percent tuition increase

After listening to University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd and chancellors of campuses across the system discuss their plans for handling COVID-19 in the fall on Thursday, the UT Board of Trustees approved their plans as well as the University’s $2.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21 during Friday’s annual meeting.

In approving the COVID-19 and Guiding Principles for Fall 2020 resolution, trustees authorized the UT administration to take the necessary actions to have in-person instruction for the fall 2020 semester.

The resolution also stated that the University should continue to make reasonable accommodations for students, faculty and staff who are at-risk or live with individuals who are at-risk as identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Other parts of the resolution include:

  • Changing the academic calendars for each campus
  • Providing different in-person, hybrid and remote instruction
  • Delegating Boyd to take actions he deems necessary for the health, safety and welfare of students, faculty and staff, including suspending in-person instruction if necessary

During Thursday’s meeting, Boyd praised the work done by the University’s employees to prepare for fall classes.

“This will not be a new normal, but a better normal,” Boyd said to trustees. “I couldn’t be prouder of our organization. There’s been teamwork on every level.”

On March 16, Boyd announced classes would be held online for the remainder of the semester and on April 1, Boyd announced summer classes would also be held online. Since then, a systemwide task force announced best practices for reopening the campuses that included education, managing the campus environment and reimagining classes. Campuses have also released their own specific plans.

On Thursday, chancellors shared decisions that included testing symptomatic students as well as those who are asymptomatic and have been identified through contact tracing to have had close contact with a COVID-19-positive person; requiring students, faculty and staff to wear masks; suspending all international travel; finishing classes before Thanksgiving break and conducting testing for finals online.

Each campus has also extended classes into the evening hours and plans to use spaces not traditionally used for classes to ensure adequate spacing of students. Campuses also will provide isolation spaces for infected students.

During Friday’s meeting, trustees also adopted a requirement for flu—and COVID when available—immunizations for all students, faculty and staff. They also adopted an emergency rule specifically for students to have these immunizations.

From spring semester refunds to disbursing CARES Act and other emergency funds, the campuses have been working to assist students, UT Chattanooga Chancellor Steve Angle said. He said they also were trying to assist as many students as possible with financial aid.

“This is a fortunate time for UT Promise to begin to help our neediest students,” he said.

Board Chair John Compton praised the leadership for their “complex and comprehensive” work toward opening in the fall.

“You have had to make many complex decisions and you have thought comprehensively through them,” he said.

Trustees also approved a $2.5 billion operating budget for fiscal 2020-21 that includes no increase in tuition for students at all of the campuses—a first in UT’s history—and follows a record four years of increases at or below Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s recommendations.

“That’s a really good story to control those increases,” said Ron Loewen, UT System assistant vice president for budget and planning. “We’ve never seen a period like this with a number of years of low increases.”

Not increasing tuition this year was important even though the University’s budget is tight for the coming fiscal year, Boyd said.

“We think it’s important for our families and the state of Tennessee,” he said. “It’s the right thing.”

State appropriations for the University remained flat for the year and the legislature eliminated raises for most state employees due to declines in recent tax collections and uncertainty about future revenues.

“We’re thankful to the governor and the legislature for our essentially flat state funding,” said David Miller, senior vice president and chief financial officer, noting that other universities were seeing budget cuts from their states.

Loewen informed the Board that the University is well positioned for this economic downturn and that it replenished its reserves after 2008 to 2012 Great Recession.

“This is cautious budget,” he said.

Miller also reported on the CARES Act and the COVID-19 fiscal impact. Across the system, the campuses received $17.4 million in student grants and another $18.2 to help offset institutional costs. So far, the campuses have distributed $15.7 million in grants to more than 18,000 students. COVID-19 had a total of a $69.4 million impact on the system through refunds, expenditures and lost revenue.

Compton praised previous trustees who served on the UT Board and former chief financial officers for being fiscally responsible.

“They made sure money was set aside for rainy days,” he said. “COVID wasn’t a rainy day. It was a monsoon.”

Yet, because of their work, he said, the University would be fine.

“As we know, education is the way forward to a stronger economy,” Compton said. “We’re able to say that all of our people are OK. For a lot of businesses that’s not true.”

In his remarks to the Board, Boyd tackled another issue that has arisen this spring and summer: racism. Boyd said the University must lead in eliminating systemic racism in the state and the country. To do that, he said, requires communication, commitment and change. From listening to people of every background, ethnicity, nationality, religion and culture about their unique challenges and struggles to making sure everyone who steps on UT’s campuses is treated with respect, fairness, dignity, compassion and care, Boyd said the University has the power to enact change.

“We’ve got to commit to make change with more diverse leaders, faculty and procurement,” he said. “We can do things many others can’t. We have ways that we can physically make a difference.”

As an example, Boyd said the UT Institute for Public Service’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center just announced plans to develop a training program in conjunction with the Museum of Tolerance to minimize biased-based policing and will start the program with the UT police departments on each campus.

“We’re committed to change and being a beacon of light,” he said.

Trustees re-elected Compton as chairman of the UT Board of Trustees. He will serve for another two years.

“I would like to thank the committee chairs and all of the other trustees for their work to help lead the University of Tennessee,” he said.

Other agenda items included:

  • Adoption of student immunization requirements
  • Capital outlay funding requests from Fiscal Year 2021-22 through Fiscal Year 2025-26
  • Capital maintenance funding requests from Fiscal Year 2021-22 through Fiscal Year 2025-26
  • Procedures governing compensation increases during Fiscal Year 2020-21
  • Appointment of standing committees and chairs
  • Proposed revision to bylaws
  • Grants of tenure
  • New academic programs

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

male enhancement: sudden low sex drive responsive sex drive erection medications medicaly proven penis growth best cialis dose bravado male enhancement side effects vitamin e and libido safe over the counter male enhancement pills eros fire male enhancement warty growth on penis natural male enhancement and penis enlargement penis clamps size increase penis enlargement ayurvedic walmart what is considered a micro penis what is in the main natural ingredient in penis enlargement pills mark penis enlargement viagra generico en lima how to naturally get a larger penis uk sexual health alphamaxx male enhancement supplement low libido after dropping porn penis erection exercises

vape: ohms vape sweet vapes coupon code vape slogans cheap vape mods online vape shop atlanta salt n smoke delmar vapor just 2 vape nike vapor untouchable all white vape pen not charging temperature control ecig nicotek e cigarette reviews x4 coils ceramic coils for rda aspire cleito rubber bands vaping unhealthy how much nicotine is in an ultra light cigarette vape mods aspire uwell tank o ring voopoo drag models optimal setting for the voopoo mojo farleys gnarly sauce

face mask: chicken pox n95 mask n95 mask infant n95 mask bulk order surgical mask in korea face mask for motorcycle riding white moon and stars surgical mask face snorkeling mask hawai full face mask snorkel in honolulu 3m n95 mask 9210 n95 mask harbor freight 3m stencil mask n95 3m mask dust mask 5500 where to buy a n95 mask fabric dust mask for woodworking where to buy respirator mask japanese surgical mask fashion buy 8 million award in dust mask case respirator mask lowes paint cpap full face masks most comfortable simpsons japan surgical mask homemade salt face mask

cbd oil: how to harvest hemp cbd vaginal lube procana cbd complete reviews thc cbd oil for sale is smoking cbd bad for you cbd oil schizophrenia dosage cbd oil in tulsa thc mouth spray best nail salons melbourne cbd cbd extreme drops review cbd 0 thc cbd oil tennessee no thc weed can i take cbd oil with prednisone sleep study wiki cbd legal in all 50 states can weed help insomnia herbal for kids neurotin cbd oil purchase cbd oil near me cbd oil herbal spray from herbal renewals charlotts web cbd oil

weight loss: fat loss before and after female cardiomender weight loss undereating weight loss bert kreischer weight loss white beans for weight loss medi weightloss columbia sc physicians weightloss centers acarbose weight loss who created the weight loss program sweatin to the oldies best unflavored protein powder weight loss garcinia cambogia weight loss extract cumin seeds for weight loss side effects jaipurthepinkcity weight loss soundscapes that promote weight loss thoughts keto weight loss accounts trampoline workouts for weight loss unexplained weight loss normal usana weight loss how many states have regulations of high school wrestling weight loss weight loss camps for girls in north carolina what truvision supplements to get for weight loss katie wellness mama overweight

exam: 100% Real 644-066 Study Guide Are Based On The Real Exam, Money Back Guarantee 650-026 Certification Braindumps Is What You Need To Take, Recenty Updated 1Y0-A28 Study Guide 100% Pass With A High Score, Exam-Labs HC-012-311-CHS Certification Dumps For All Candidates From All Over The World, Download Latest C2150-196 Test Software Is Your Best Choice, Valid and updated HP2-E24 Vce Download Guaranteed Success, Exam-Labs HP0-Y24 Practise Questions For Download, 100% Pass 1Z0-026 Exam Test Online Store, Latest Updated 1Z0-600 Study Guide UP To 50% Off, We Have 310-301A Vce Download For All Candidates From All Over The World, Provide Discount 250-251 Test Engine Are The Best Materials,