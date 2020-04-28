Utility bills must still be paid despite grace period, administrator explains

By Rachel Auberger

As a result of recent layoffs and furloughs due to the economic slowdown, Sparta Electric and Public Works recently opted to allow customers to delay paying their bills, if necessary, as a way of offering a helping hand, but they are warning against the perils that can come from not making payments of any kind.

“This removed the fear that utility services offered by the city might be disconnected for failure to make a payment,” Brad Hennessee, city administrator, said. “However, that does not mean customers will receive free electricity and water. If you undergo a financially difficult time because of this pandemic, we understand. Pay what you can when you can.”

Hennessee said partial payments will be accepted, and some of the penalties for late payments may even be waived.

“What we cannot allow to happen is to have customers stop paying their bills because they know we won’t shut it off,” Hennessee explained. “Once this moratorium is over, those utility bills will still have to be paid.”

While Sparta Electric and Public Works is understanding during these difficult times, Hennessee said debts associated with water and electricity, by law, cannot be forgiven.

“We are carefully regulated by the state,” he explained. “We will give you time to pay and even spread what’s owed out over several months, but it must be paid. Unpaid utility bills will accumulate and still have to be paid at some point.”

Hennessee encouraged those who are among the many individuals struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to reach out to Sparta Electric and Public Works at (931) 738-2281 for more information about what they can do to help.