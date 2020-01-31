Van Buren Board of Education
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 31, 2020 9:51 am
Van Buren County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the board office, at 293 Sparta St., in Spencer.
