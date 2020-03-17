Van Buren parents/guardians

Dear parents/guardians of Van Buren County students:

Van Buren County Schools will CLOSED Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and will remain CLOSED until Monday, April 6, 2020. Buses will run their regular routes to deliver breakfast and lunch to any children 18 years of age or under in the household. This will begin Wednesday, March 18th and will be delivered each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through March 27, 2020. Buses will deliver enough food for two days. They will depart from the back of the high school at 9:00 A.M. Parents who want to pick up food for their children may pick this up at the back of the high school or at the following food distribution locations beginning at 9:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.:

Food Distribution Locations in the County Spencer- Back lobby of High School

Piney- Fire Station 1 on Old 111 Cedar Grove- Fire Department Fall Creek Falls- Fire Department Rocky River- Fire Station 1

Food should be at these locations by 9:30 A.M. each day listed and will be available for pickup until 10:30 A.M. Food will not be distributed during our regular Spring Break which is Monday, March 30th through Friday, April 3rd.

Thank you,

Cheryl Cole, director of Van Buren County schools