Virtual Dogapalooza to feature Top Dog and Kids’ Dog Show

Luke Davis, 11, and his dog Jaysie prepare for Virtual Dogapalooza, which begins Friday on the Cookeville Leisure Services Department Facebook page.

Dogapalooza is back – Virtual Dogapalooza, that is.

This new twist on Cookeville Leisure Services’ popular springtime event, held annually since 2010 at Dogwood Park, will feature a Top (Quarantine) Dog photo contest starting May 1 and Kids’ Dog Show video contest starting May 8 on the Cookeville Leisure Services Department Facebook page.

“I look forward to Dogapalooza each year, especially the Kids’ Dog Show,” Cara Sheets, Leisure Services recreation superintendent, said. “This year, when we realized it wasn’t going to happen, I was a bit bummed out.”

Dogapalooza is one of several Leisure Services events and activities that were either cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

Since staff members were able to come up with alternative ways to offer many other recreation and cultural arts activities, such as online fitness classes and Train Tales crafts, they decided to take another look at Dogapalooza.

“Changing Dogapalooza to a virtual event was a logical choice,” Sheets said. “I’m excited that we can give our community the opportunity to show off their dogs even in this time of social distancing because, after all, our dogs are social distancing with us.”

The first part of Virtual Dogapalooza – the Top Dog photo contest – will take place May 1-8. This year, it will have a quarantine theme.

“We want to know how your furry best friend has been there for you during this time of quarantine and social distancing,” Sheets said. “What funny things has he or she done to cheer you up?”

Participants may post photos and descriptions of their Top (Quarantine) Dogs on the Cookeville Leisure Services Department Facebook page starting May 1 through May 5 at 1 p.m. Leisure Services will then select the top 10 dogs and give Facebook users an opportunity to vote for the winner. The top 10 dog photo with the most “likes” by May 8 at 1 p.m. will receive a Leisure Services prize package.

The second part of Virtual Dogapalooza – the Kids Dog Show – will take place May 8-15, also on Facebook. Categories are Best Dog Trick, Dog/Owner Look-Alike, Prettiest Dog and Best All-Around Dog.

Entries will consist of videos.

“Tell us your first name, your dog’s name and breed, and something interesting or funny about your dog,” Sheets said. “Make sure to speak clearly and that both you and your dog are on camera.”

Sheets said this contest offers competitors ages 16 and under an opportunity to perfect their entries.

“When we’re at Dogwood Park, sometimes the dogs get a little stage fright,” she said. “Now kids have a chance to really show off their dog’s skills in the comfort of their own home.”

Video entries for the Kids’ Dog Show must be submitted by May 15 at 1 p.m. Winners will receive ribbons.

“Our judges can’t wait to see your wonderful dogs,” Sheets said. “Be creative and have fun.”

For more information about Virtual Dogapalooza, call (931) 520-4386.