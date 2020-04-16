Volunteer Electric providing help to customers during pandemice

Volunteer Energy Cooperative recognizes the urgent need of our members who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. With the support of VEC management, the VECustomers Share Board has voted to distribute all program funds in April and May to food banks across the VEC service territory. We hope this contribution will help provide relief to those families who are facing financial hardship during this time.

As an electric cooperative, VEC continually looks for ways to provide help to the communities we serve. VEC adheres to the seven cooperative principles, and chief among them is Concern for the Community. In addition to supporting our local food banks and working with individual members struggling to pay their electric bills, VEC also provides information to small businesses about the Paycheck Protection Program (https://vec.org/small-business-help-during-covid-19-crisis/).

In April, $26,550 was distributed between ten different food banks: Cumberland Good Samaritan ($2,950), First Baptist Church of Spring City Food Pantry ($2,950), West Polk County Baptist Food Bank ($1,475), We Are Polk ($1,475), Calhoun Charleston Food Pantry ($2,950), Peakland Baptist Church Outreach Street Ministry Mission Food Pantry ($2,950), New Life Community Kitchen ($2,950), Monterey Food Bank ($2,950), Bags of Blessings – Meadowview Baptist Church ($2,950), and Fentress County Food Bank ($2,950).

Members of Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) have the option to have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded-up change is distributed monthly by the VECustomers’ Share Grant program. Various organizations within the VEC Service Area apply for the grants, and the VECustomers Share board members meet and decide which programs receive funding.

The average a member gives is $5.50 a year. Qualifying organizations have received more than $6.9 million since the program began in 2001. VEC customers can opt into this program by contacting their local office. Grant applications are available online at vec.org/community-programs/vecustomers-share.