Voters will cast ballots in new manner in March election

Dorcas Marcum (second from left), White County administrator of elections, and Melissa Price (far left), of the White County Election Commission office, check out the new voting machines. In the background are (L-R) Waymon “Doc” Haston, secretary of White County Election Commission, and Junior Jones, White County assessor of property.

By Rachel Auberger

When residents of White County go to vote in the March 3 elections, they will be using new machines and a new process to cast their ballots.

“We hear all the time that the federal and state government wants a paper trail,” Dorcas Marcum, administrator of elections, said. “We were in need of new machines, so while they haven’t mandated it yet that we have a paper trail, we felt that if we were going to get new machines, we needed to go ahead and get something that would provide us with that.”

On Jan. 21, the machines were set up and tested, making sure each one is tabulating correctly. The following day, poll officials were trained on how to use the new machines, and, in early February, a representative from the seller will visit with county officials and check to be sure everything is set and ready for the upcoming election.

“We’re going to be voting paper ballots, and we have an optical scanner,” Marcum said as she explained the new process that voters will see in March. “You will vote that ballot, then you will run it through the scanner. The machine tabulates the votes for us.”

Marcum went on to explain that when a voter runs the ballot through the scanner, the ballot drops down into a ballot box underneath the scanner.

“That will give us a paper trail,” she continued. “We will preserve those ballots until we make sure we don’t have to do a recount. We will save them for about 22 months.”

Marcum said the election commission felt these machines were the most cost efficient. Another option that had been presented was a combination of touch screen voting, then printing, and then scanning, but those machines were estimated to cost four times as much as the machines that were ultimately chosen

“In the long run, I think it will work faster for the voter,” Marcum said, as she also commented she feels the new process will be beneficial to everyone.

According to Marcum, the new machines will definitely be in use at the March 3 election, which will contain the voter’s choice of either a Republican Primary Ballot or a Democrat Primary Ballot as well as the general ballot containing the White County Sales Tax Referendum.