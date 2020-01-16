W.C. Middle School Warriorettes win against Tullahoma

By Jerry Lowery

The eighth grade Warriorettes beat South Tullahoma to advance to the semi-final game by a score of 48-8. Celeste Reed led the scoring with 12 points. Braydon Taylor added seven, and Pyper Price scored nine points in the win.

The eighth grade Warriors upset the number four seed, Tullahoma East, 52-40 to advance in the semi-final game to be played on Thursday.

Briar Wilhite had 12 points, Malachi Brown had six points, and Owen Adams added five points in the win.

Results from the Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 games will be published in the Jan. 20 edition of The Expositor. All games are played at Warren County High School.