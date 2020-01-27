Walking trail cleaned after complaint of a sewage overflow, trash

Trash had been strewn across the walking trail at South Carter Street Park. (Photo by RACHEL AUBERGER)

By Rachel Auberger

The walking trail at South Carter Street Park recently received a little extra attention and clean up after a Sparta resident made a complaint about the condition of the trail.

“[I’ve] noticed the drainage problem that causes sewage to backflow on to the walking trail on the river, just below the original bridge,” the resident said. “I really enjoy this park and use it frequently as I know a lot of other people do. The city is making a lot of improvements to the park for everybody to enjoy… However, this sewage situation is a problem.”

The claim stated that the sewage flows directly into the Calfkiller, less than one quarter of a mile from the new kayak launch ramp the city installed to encourage more people to float the river.

When The Expositor contacted City Administrator Brad Hennessee, he immediately took action and visited the trail himself along with Public Works Director Dillard Quick. Hennessee and Quick found that along with trash being strewn across the trail, one of the manholes along the trail had been damaged.

“The ring at the top of the manhole was found to have been damaged,” Hennessee reported and stated that a new ring and cover were installed, and the trash on the trail was picked up. “The area has been washed down with high pressure water and all trash between the walking trail and the river will be removed…”

The city has added not only the new kayak dock to the South Carter Street Park but also a new pavilion with picnic tables near the walking trail. In addition, another restroom is being completed near the trail.

“It is the desire of the City of Sparta to provide safe and enjoyable park spaces and walking trails for residents and visitors to our community,” Hennessee said. “Recent years have seen improvements that have focused on upgrades to existing parks and maintenance of those areas.

Anyone that sees damage to these areas or has questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Sparta Public Works Director Dillard Quick at (931) 738-2281 or Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee at (931) 836-3248.”