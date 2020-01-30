Wanda Eleace Hensley

Wanda Eleace Hensley, 69, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at Standing Stone Nursing Home, in Monterey.

Ms. Hensley was born Oct. 29, 1950, in Sparta, to James Hensley and Myrtle Mae Presley Hensley.

She was a caregiver and sitter for the elderly for many years and was a member of Sparta First Free Will Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Bruce Ella Marshall, Carolyn Pittman, DeLida Faye Hensley, Juanita Tallent, and Evelyn Youngman.

Surviving family members left to cherish her memory include her son, James (Elizabeth) Bowlin; daughters, Brenda Sue Bowlin, Charlotte (Charles) Jennings, Mable (Mark) Hamby; grandchildren, Angie Ritts, Sandra Jennings, Amber (Richard) Griffin, Charlotte (Jacob) Hartawan, Rose (Blake) Eller, Jessica Hamby, Marcus (Kristen) Hamby; great-grandchildren, Anita and Gabriel Hartawan, Alexis and Isaiah Griffin, Aiden McCann, Grace Eller, Ally Mae Jennings, Roman Hamby; and brothers, Roger Hensley and James “Jim” Hensley

Graveside service was 1 p.m., Jan. 28, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Ronnie Taylor officiated.

Pallbearers were Richard Griffin, Jacob Hartawan, Blake Eller, Marcus Hamby, Michael Tallent, and Candy Simmons.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.