Warrior baseball season opens against Cumberland County
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 9, 2020 1:11 pm
By Jerry Lowery
Baseball season has arrived. The White County High School Warriors will begin season play, on March 9, at Cumberland County High School, in Crossville. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 pm. On March 10, they will travel to Baxter to take on Upperman High School, at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors will finish the week with weekend action, in Gatlinburg, as they take part in the Cure for Cancer tournament to be played March 12-14.
