Warriorettes advance to finals by beating Stone Memorial in overtime

By Jerry Lowery

The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers had beaten everyone in the district and was favored to win the district this year. They were undefeated in district play for the regular season. White County had to win over Warren County to move into a semi-final match with number one seed, Stone Memorial.

The Warriorettes found themselves down after one period by a score of 17-7. The Warriorettes outscored the Panthers 21-16 to cut into the lead at the half. The Warriorettes took the lead in the third quarter as they outscored Stone 19-12. The fourth quarter action ended in a wild exciting fashion. The Warriorettes’ Gracie Dodgen took the ball, moved to the top of the key’ and released a three-point shot at the buzzer to tie the game. The ball rattled on the net and fell through to send the game into overtime.

In overtime the Warriorettes scored 13 points to the Lady Panthers’ eight points to win the game and advance to the district championship game to be played at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24, at Roy Sewell Gym.

Gracie Dodge led the team with 18 points. Kanden Reeves scored 16 points, and her sister, Kendreah Reeves, added 15 points. Julia Curtis added 12 points, and Nia Powers added four points. Morgan Quick and Jensen Lane added two points to finish the scoring.

The Warriorettes were 21 of 45 from the field for a 47 percent shooting average. They shot 40 percent from the three-point stripe by hitting 10 of 25 shots from beyond the arc. The Warriorettes’ free-throw shooting was a major factor in the night’s win over Stone Memorial. They hit 25 of 30 for an 83 percent average.

Their opponent, on Feb. 24, is Rhea County. The Golden Eagles from Rhea County beat Cookeville to move into the championship game. The consolation game between Cookeville and Stone Memorial is 6 p.m.