Warriorettes are district champions

By Jerry Lowery

The White County Warriorettes are district champions after upsetting two of the top teams in the district tournament.

The Warriorettes beat Rhea County by a score of 84-68 to take first place in the district. They had also defeated Stone Memorial on the road to the championship.

The Warriorettes fell behind in the first quarter 18-26. They outscored Rhea County in the second to take a slim two-point lead after two quarters. Rhea County bounced back to take a one-point lead headed into the final frame. The Warriorettes then turned up the defense and held Rhea to only 13 points, while scoring 30 in the fourth. The Warriorettes defeated Rhea by a final score of 84-68.

Grace Dodgen led all scorers with 23 points. Julia Curtis scored 15, while Kanden Reeves added 14 points. Nia Powers added 13 points. Alaina Stiles and Kendrea Reeves scored seven points each. Morgan Quick added three points, and Jensine Lane added two points to finish scoring.

The Warriorettes shot 54 percent from the field and 48 percent from the three-point line. They hit 12 of 15 free throws for an 80 percent average.