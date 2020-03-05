Warriorettes end season in region

Nia Powers up for two vs. Stone Memorial

By Jerry Lowery

The White County Warriorettes faced a tough opponent that they know well. The Warriorettes had upset the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers just a few days earlier on their way to the District Championship. This meeting was March 2 in the region semi-final game. The winner would advance to the final game and earn a spot in a TSSAA sectional game.

The Warriorettes fell short on this night by a score of 64-52. Stone held the Warriorettes to just five points in the third quarter to extend the lead that the Warriorettes could not overcome.

Kendreah Reeves and Morgan Quick led the Warriorettes in scoring, with 18 points each. Gracie Dodgen scored eight points. Julia Curtis had four points in the loss. Nia Powers had three points, and Alaina Stiles scored one point. The Warriorettes were 16 of 44 for 36 percent from the field. They shot eight of 21 three-point shots for a 38 percent shooting average. They hit 12-14 free-throws for an 86 percent average from the line.

The Warriorettes will take some time off and then begin workouts for next year. They finished 22-10 and won the district championship.