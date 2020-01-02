Sparta Live

Warriorettes fall short in overtime

Posted By | January 2, 2020 8:58 am

By Jerry Lowery

On Dec. 29, the White County High School Warriorettes faced Benson High School from Portland, Oregon.  The Warriorettes outscored Benson in the final quarter 24-16 to tie the game and send the contest into an overtime period.  Benson then outscored Sparta 15-5 to take the win 85-75.

The Warriorettes’ Gracie Dodgen led the team with 27 points in the overtime loss.  Dodgen hit six three-pointers in the effort.  Kanden Reeves poured in 18 points in the game, hitting three of four three-point shots.  Alaina Stiles followed with 13 points in the game.  Kendreah Reeves added eight points, and Julia Curtis scored six points.  Morgan Quick added three points with a shot behind the arc.

The Warriorettes shot 41 percent  from the field by hitting 25 of 61 shots.  They made 10 of 23 three-point shots for 43 percent shooting percentage from the three-point line.  The Warriorettes were 15 of 21 free-throws for a 41 percent average.

