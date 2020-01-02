Warriorettes fall short in overtime

By Jerry Lowery

On Dec. 29, the White County High School Warriorettes faced Benson High School from Portland, Oregon. The Warriorettes outscored Benson in the final quarter 24-16 to tie the game and send the contest into an overtime period. Benson then outscored Sparta 15-5 to take the win 85-75.

The Warriorettes’ Gracie Dodgen led the team with 27 points in the overtime loss. Dodgen hit six three-pointers in the effort. Kanden Reeves poured in 18 points in the game, hitting three of four three-point shots. Alaina Stiles followed with 13 points in the game. Kendreah Reeves added eight points, and Julia Curtis scored six points. Morgan Quick added three points with a shot behind the arc.

The Warriorettes shot 41 percent from the field by hitting 25 of 61 shots. They made 10 of 23 three-point shots for 43 percent shooting percentage from the three-point line. The Warriorettes were 15 of 21 free-throws for a 41 percent average.