Warriorettes fall short in overtime
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 2, 2020 8:58 am
By Jerry Lowery
On Dec. 29, the White County High School Warriorettes faced Benson High School from Portland, Oregon. The Warriorettes outscored Benson in the final quarter 24-16 to tie the game and send the contest into an overtime period. Benson then outscored Sparta 15-5 to take the win 85-75.
The Warriorettes’ Gracie Dodgen led the team with 27 points in the overtime loss. Dodgen hit six three-pointers in the effort. Kanden Reeves poured in 18 points in the game, hitting three of four three-point shots. Alaina Stiles followed with 13 points in the game. Kendreah Reeves added eight points, and Julia Curtis scored six points. Morgan Quick added three points with a shot behind the arc.
The Warriorettes shot 41 percent from the field by hitting 25 of 61 shots. They made 10 of 23 three-point shots for 43 percent shooting percentage from the three-point line. The Warriorettes were 15 of 21 free-throws for a 41 percent average.
