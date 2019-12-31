Warriorettes get 1 win, 1 loss in Portland, Oregon

By Jerry Lowery

The White County High School Warriorettes took to the court, on Dec. 27, to take on South Medford High School from Medford, Oregon. The Warriorettes struggled from the field as South Medford won the contest 65-48.

South Medford took a solid lead into the half and never looked back as they outshot the Warriorettes. The Warriorettes did make a run and cut the lead to eight in the third quarter, but the Medford team outscored the Warriorettes in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Mia Murray led with 15 points. Julia Curtis had 11 points, and Kendreah Reeves added eight points. Alaina Stiles scored four points, and Kanden Reeves added one point. The Warriorettes shot 15 of 58 for 26 percent from the field. The Warriorettes struggled from beyond the arc hitting only five of 28 shots for 18 percent. They hit 13 of 15 from the free-throw line for 87 percent.

The Warriorettes took the court, on Dec. 28, to play South Ridge High School from Oregon. In a very close match-up, the Warriorettes came out on top to win the game 54-52.

Gracie Dodgen led with 14 points. Alaina Stiles and Julia Curtis each had eight points. Kanden and Kendreah Reeves each scored seven points in the win. Morgan Quick added five points, and Nia Powers added three points. Jensine Lane rounded out the scoring with two points. The Warriorettes shot 16 of 38 from the field for 42 percent. They were nine of 21 from the three-point line for 43 percent. The Warriorettes shot 13 of 20 from the free-throw line for 65 percent.

The Warriorettes will play Benson High School from Portland, Oregon, at noon, on Dec. 30, and then will return to Sparta on Dec. 31.