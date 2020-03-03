Warriorettes survive opening region game against McMinn

Gracie Dodgen for two vs. McMinn County

By Jerry Lowery

On Feb. 28, the White County High School Warriorettes began region tournament play on the road to the state championships.

Just last week, the Warriorettes gained the number-one seed after winning the district tournament. McMinn County High School had finished fourth in their district tournament, and that seeding had sent them to White County High School to take on the Warriorettes.

McMinn County came out early in the game and took a four-point lead after the first quarter of play. They continued to play well as the Warriorettes could not get shots to fall into the basket. McMinn County led 22-16 heading into the locker room at the break.

The third quarter saw both teams score, and, at the end of the third quarter, the Warriorettes were down five points headed into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, both teams knew that you had to win to survive. McMinn County and the Warriorettes traded baskets back and forth, and, with approximately one minute to play, Gracie Dodgen knocked down a three-point basket to take a three-point lead with the score 57-54.

McMinn County did not give up and scored a basket to cut the lead to one. The Warriorette defense forced a turnover late and ran the clock out to take a one-point win in a very exciting game.

Gracie Dodgen led the Warriorettes with 18 points. Kendreah Reeves added 12 points, and Alaina Stiles added 10 points. Julia Curtis and Nia Powers added six points each. Morgan Quick added three, and Kanden Reeves added two points in the win.

The Warriorettes shot a very low 22 percent from the field, hitting only 11 of 50 shots. They were five of 24 from the three-point line for a 21 percent average. A big difference-maker was the free-throw shooting of the Warriorettes. They hit 30 of 36 free throws for an 83 percent shooting average from the charity stripe. McMinn County only hit 15 of 24 for 63 percent average.