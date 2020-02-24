Warriors advance to District Championship by beating Cookeville 85-75

By Jerry Lowery

The number one seeded White County Warriors beat Cookeville, on Feb. 21, by a score of 85-75.

The Warriors took the lead in the first quarter and continued to outscore Cookeville through the first three quarters. The Warriors had a 22-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The score after three was 65-43, with the Warriors in command of the game.

Cookeville outscored Sparta in the final frame, but the deficit could not be reached as the Warriors took the win and advanced to the championship game set for Feb. 25.

Grant Slatten led all scorers in the game with 33 points. Masyn Winningham added 19 points. Tucker Nash scored 12 points, and Kegan Dodson added 11 in the win. Austin Burchett added four points. Daniel Gentry and Kade Clark added two points, and Tanner Paul scored one point to finish the scoring for the Warriors.

The Warren County Pioneers advanced to the championship game by defeating Stone Memorial. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24. The consolation game is set for 6 p.m., Feb. 25, at White County High School.