Warriors and Warriorettes return to action Friday night

By Jerry Lowery

The White County High School Warriors and Warriorettes return to action in the friendly confines of Roy Sewell Gym, on Jan. 3, 2020. Both teams will be returning home from holiday tournaments.

The Warriors have been playing in the Smoky Mountain Classic, in Pigeon Forge, and the Warriorettes traveled to Portland, Oregon, to compete in the NIKE PIC tournament. The opponent for Friday night’s game will be Monterey High School, in Putnam County. The Warriorettes dominated the Wildcats in their first meeting earlier in the season. The Warriors and the Wildcats were in a tough contest in the first meeting that had to be settled in overtime. The Wildcats had taken a 16-point lead only to see the Warriors tie the game in the fourth quarter to need the extra time period.

Game time for the Warriorettes is 6 p.m., with the Warriors game to follow.