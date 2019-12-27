Warriors and Warriorettes scheduled for holiday tournaments

By Jerry Lowery

The Warriorettes will traveled to Portland, Oregon, to participate in the Nike Elite PIC Tournament. They left on Christmas day and traveled by plane to Oregon. The team will play at least three games against highly-ranked teams from across the nation. The team is also scheduled to do a tour of the Nike facilities. They are scheduled to return back to Sparta, on Dec. 31.

The Warriors are scheduled to play in the Smoky Mountains Classic, in Pigeon Forge, Dec. 27-30. Game times were still not finalized at press time.

The Warriors and Warriorettes return back to the friendly confines of Roy Sewell Gym, on Jan. 3, to take on the Monterey Wildcats. The Warriorettes soundly defeated the Wildcats in their first meeting. The Warriors had to fight for a come-from-behind game to send the game into overtime and eventually winning over a very good Monterey Wildcat team. Warriorettes’ game time is set for 6 p.m., Jan. 3, with the boys’ game to follow.