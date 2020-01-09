Warriors and Warriorettes split with DeKalb County

By Jerry Lowery

The White County High School Warriors and Warriorettes traveled to DeKalb County, on Jan. 7, to play the Tigers in a non-conference basketball game. The Warriorettes lost in overtime 61-60. Game stats were unavailable at press time.

The Warriors dominated the Tigers from DeKalb County and won by a score of 87-44. The Warriors’ offense was hitting on all cylinders as they put up 25 in the first quarter and held DeKalb County to 11. Grant Slatten led the Warriors with 28 points. Masyn Winningham scored 13 points, and Kade Clark added 12 points. Kegan Dodson scored 10 points, and Micah Webster scored eight points. Tanner Paul added seven points. Markesse Coleman scored four, and Issac Butcher scored three points. Tucker Nash finished the night with two points in the win.

The Warriors were 36 of 65 from the field for a 55 percent shooting average. They shot 39 percent from the three-point arc, hitting 10 of 26 shots. The Warriors finished the night shooting 63 percent from the free-throw line hitting five of eight shots.