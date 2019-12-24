Warriors and Warriorettes take two and move to championship

DECEMBER 20

By Jerry Lowery

On Dec. 20, Warriors and Warriorettes both won to move them into the Sonic Shootout championship game, on Dec. 21.

The Warriorettes beat Cumberland County by a 80-42 margin. Gracie Dodgen led with 18 points. Kanden Reeves scored 14 points, and Alaina Stiles added 12 points. Mia Murray score 11 points, and Morgan Quick added nine points. Julia Curtis scored 9 points. Nia Powers added four points. Jensine Lane scored two points, and Nautica Brown added one point in the win.

The Warriorettes shot 53 percent from the field and hit 10 of 21 three point shots for 48 percent shooting. They shot 88 percent from the free-throw stripe, hitting 14 of 16 shots. They moved to the championship game with the win.

The Warriors defeated Clarkrange 66-21 in their Dec. 20 contest.

Masyn Winningham led all scorers with 13 points. Grant Slatten had 12 points. Kegan Dodson and Kade Clark each had 11 points. Tucker Nash had seven points, and Austin Burchett had four points. Micha Webster, Tanner Paul, Markeese Coleman, and Issac Butcher added two points each. The Warriors shot 73 percent from the field and 35 percent from the three-point line as they hit eight of 23 from beyond the arc. The Warriors moved to the championship game, on Dec. 21.